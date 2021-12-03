Pflug Koory LLC Trims Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 13.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 25.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.58. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOS. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

