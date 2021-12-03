PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
GHY stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $16.10.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.
