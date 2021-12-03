PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

GHY stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 844,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 75,371 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

