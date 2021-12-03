PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Up 57.7% in November

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the October 31st total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:PHK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,466. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 19.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 28.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 843,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 188,934 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 87.0% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $190,000. 6.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

