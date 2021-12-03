PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PMF opened at $14.58 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.