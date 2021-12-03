PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) announced a dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

RCS opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $8.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

