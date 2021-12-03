Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $4,873.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.47 or 0.00311001 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00010172 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004425 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010621 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,134,758 coins and its circulating supply is 432,874,322 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.