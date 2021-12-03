Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,630 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $8,990,000. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 54,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,637,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,054,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $420.56 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $333.77 and a twelve month high of $435.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.03 and a 200-day moving average of $405.53.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.