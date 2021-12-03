Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,142 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,238 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 30,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,106 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COP opened at $71.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average of $62.83. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

