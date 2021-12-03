Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $220,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $96.85 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average of $100.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Several research firms have commented on COLM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

