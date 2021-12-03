Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,323 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $177.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $188.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

