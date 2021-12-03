Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTXR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,441,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,838,000 after purchasing an additional 249,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,896,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,474,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,360,000 after acquiring an additional 238,094 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,026,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,889,000 after acquiring an additional 56,150 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 554,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,675 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $35.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.082 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

