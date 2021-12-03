Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 61,645 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 525.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,645 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 61.4% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,265 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 678.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 873,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 25.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,021,000 after purchasing an additional 865,823 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 147.4% during the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at about $28,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 0.98. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.09.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.