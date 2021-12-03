Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 306 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 62.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 25.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $247,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $110.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.20. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

