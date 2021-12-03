Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Bancorp were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 15,586 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 560,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 671,900 shares during the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBFS opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $13.44 million for the quarter.

Pioneer Bancorp Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

