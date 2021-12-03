Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Pioneer High Income Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.13. 3,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,719. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%.
About Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
Read More: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.