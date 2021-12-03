Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Pioneer High Income Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.13. 3,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,719. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 601,870 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,936 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

