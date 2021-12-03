Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Mills in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Shares of GIS opened at $62.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 666.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

