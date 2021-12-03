Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Short Interest Up 22.8% in November

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 992,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 28,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.99. Platinum Group Metals has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Platinum Group Metals by 5,328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 53,496 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

