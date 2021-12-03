Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
PYTCY stock remained flat at $$20.40 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. Playtech has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $22.00.
About Playtech
Recommended Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.