Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

PYTCY stock remained flat at $$20.40 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. Playtech has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

