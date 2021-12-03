Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PLYM. Wedbush upped their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.25.

PLYM opened at $29.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 99.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

