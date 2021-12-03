Po.et (POE) Price Tops $0.0001

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, Po.et has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Po.et coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a total market cap of $383,369.71 and $31.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00044181 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.60 or 0.00246343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Po.et

POE is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Po.et is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

