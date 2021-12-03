PolkaCover (CVR) Trading Down 15.9% This Week

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last week, PolkaCover has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaCover has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00062823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00071484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00093966 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,457.61 or 0.07913054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,212.68 or 0.99787593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002724 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

