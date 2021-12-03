Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Reaches $0.81 on Exchanges

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001449 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $38.47 million and $705,450.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00044087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.58 or 0.00244025 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,788,012 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

