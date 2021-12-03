POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $55.17

POSCO (NYSE:PKX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.17, but opened at $58.35. POSCO shares last traded at $58.54, with a volume of 2,173 shares.

PKX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average of $71.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.876 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. POSCO’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 6.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 133.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 29.6% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO by 142.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter.

POSCO Company Profile (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

