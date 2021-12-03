Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin Acquires 18,365 Shares

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 18,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $125,800.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PSTX opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $451.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.46. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSTX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

