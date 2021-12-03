Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSTX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ PSTX opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $451.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $13.98.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 27,680 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,465.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 18,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $125,800.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 172,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,059 and sold 78,953 shares valued at $597,575. 44.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 65,203 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 29,621 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.