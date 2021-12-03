Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.75 target price on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition alerts:

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.