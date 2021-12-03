Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:POAI opened at $1.02 on Monday. Predictive Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,887.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Predictive Oncology will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

