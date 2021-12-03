Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will announce ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Prelude Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.07) to ($2.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRLD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $550,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $456,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,751 shares of company stock worth $1,471,316 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,598,000 after acquiring an additional 300,392 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,868,000 after acquiring an additional 644,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,238,000 after acquiring an additional 258,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after purchasing an additional 178,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 472.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,650,000 after purchasing an additional 624,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLD stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.24. Prelude Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

