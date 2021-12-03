Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $309,000 Position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BTAI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Shares of BTAI opened at $22.68 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $67.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $634.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.98.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

