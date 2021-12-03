Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $381,000 in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,729 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVID. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter worth about $51,187,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter worth about $49,878,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter worth about $12,897,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter worth about $10,547,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,437 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

AVID has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.16. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

