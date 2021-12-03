Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 7,979 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Immersion were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Immersion by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Immersion by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Immersion by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Immersion alerts:

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $195.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.86.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Immersion had a net margin of 53.02% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 4,014 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $27,134.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 640,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $4,704,073.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,164,041 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,989. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.