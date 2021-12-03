Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 23,056 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 31.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,056 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.31.

