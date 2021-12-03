Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,994 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 482,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMMO opened at $89.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average of $86.77. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $97.17.

