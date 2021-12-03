Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,749 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 41.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cintas by 16.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 9.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 over the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $432.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $422.13 and a 200 day moving average of $394.41. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $314.62 and a 1 year high of $452.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.70.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

