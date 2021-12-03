Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 57,380 Shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,380 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 770.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GREK stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $30.08.

