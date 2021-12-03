Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,076,000 after acquiring an additional 194,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,726,000 after acquiring an additional 60,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,825,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,590,000.

Shares of FMHI opened at $56.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.18. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

