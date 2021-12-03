Project TXA Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TXA)

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for $3.58 or 0.00006766 BTC on exchanges. Project TXA has a market cap of $9.19 million and $155,037.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00062613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00070171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00093111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.92 or 0.07779334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,482.18 or 0.99218595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Buying and Selling Project TXA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using US dollars.

