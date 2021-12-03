ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,272 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ comprises approximately 2.5% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.33% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $16,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 9,104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 266,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,404,000 after buying an additional 263,746 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 491.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 46,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.25. 209,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,383. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.06. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

