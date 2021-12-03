ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Down 11.3%

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) were down 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 508,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,285,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,046,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,924,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

