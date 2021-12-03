ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Up 9%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price shot up 9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.67. 3,065,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 22,823,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $438,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

