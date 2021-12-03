Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

NYSE PEG opened at $63.17 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,973 shares of company stock valued at $988,158. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

