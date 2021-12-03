Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Holdings Boosted by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,528,000 after purchasing an additional 72,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,216,000 after purchasing an additional 210,477 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,357,000 after buying an additional 279,310 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,449,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,833,000 after buying an additional 58,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,365,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,796,000 after buying an additional 54,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of -47.86, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -154.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,973 shares of company stock valued at $988,158. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

