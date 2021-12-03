Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given New $353.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $325.00 to $353.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PSA. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $328.15.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $334.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $340.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.48. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,366,000 after acquiring an additional 137,018 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,474,000 after acquiring an additional 37,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Public Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,433,000 after acquiring an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,052,000 after acquiring an additional 88,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

