Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $375.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $350.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $328.15.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $334.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.48. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $340.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,366,000 after buying an additional 137,018 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,474,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,433,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,052,000 after buying an additional 88,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

