PumaPay (PMA) Price Hits $0.0002

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, PumaPay has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market cap of $5.68 million and $622,776.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00043552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.09 or 0.00242601 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00087077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,096,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.