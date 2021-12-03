PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $100.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.99. PVH has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.40.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

