PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Piper Sandler

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $137.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PVH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.05.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $100.77 on Thursday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $78.76 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 108.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 36.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

