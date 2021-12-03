PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $115.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.40.

PVH opened at $100.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.77 and its 200-day moving average is $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PVH has a twelve month low of $78.76 and a twelve month high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PVH by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of PVH by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

