PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.940-$1.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32 billion-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.250-$9.250 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.05.

PVH traded down $4.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.77. 2,191,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,947. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $78.76 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.69%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

