Pyrk Achieves Market Cap of $53,446.26 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Pyrk has a market cap of $53,446.26 and $617.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pyrk has traded up 20% against the dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003477 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00014685 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000402 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

